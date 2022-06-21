Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Justices rule religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

Justices rule religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine can't exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

