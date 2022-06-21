Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rejects Bayer’s bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

