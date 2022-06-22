Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Appeals court upholds Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law

Appeals court upholds Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2022

The full 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld Arkansas’ law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel, finding the restriction is not an unconstitutional violation of free speech.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo