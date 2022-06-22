Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Commentary: Government hoping to increase placement of renewable energy projects on public land

By: Husch Blackwell June 22, 2022

In order to keep pace with the federal government’s ambitious goal of permitting the production of at least twenty-five gigawatts of renewable energy through projects placed on public land by 2025, the Department of the Interior (the “DOI”) recently announced several policy changes to ensure developing renewable projects on public land is attractive and affordable for third-party developers and investors.

