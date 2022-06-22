Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jan. 6 panel lawyer urged to run for Missouri US Senate seat

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2022

Republican former U.S. Sen. John Danforth and others are urging a former federal prosecutor who is an attorney for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to make an independent run for Missouri's open Senate seat.

