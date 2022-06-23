Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Late affidavits cancel a man’s negligence claim, says high court

By: Chloe Murdock June 23, 2022

The dismissal of a man’s medical malpractice case will hold after a failed Missouri Supreme Court appeal. When re-filing his suit, his counsel had filed expert affidavits 18 days too late, said the high court.

