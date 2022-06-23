Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022

Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write.

