Parson signs law exempting World Cup tickets from sales tax

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2022

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill that will reduce the cost of World Cup tickets when the soccer tournament comes to Kansas City in 2026.

