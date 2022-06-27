Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: John G. Simon

John G. Simon serves as the managing partner of The Simon Law Firm. He reports having secured more than 150 verdicts and settlements of $1 million or more — sometimes a lot more.

