Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

By: The Associated Press June 28, 2022

A federal court Tuesday allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state's ban on virtually all abortions, in a flurry of activity set off at courthouses across the U.S. by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo