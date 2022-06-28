Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / In-House counsel reflect on pandemic-related changes

In-House counsel reflect on pandemic-related changes

By: David Baugher June 28, 2022

While sometimes creating concerns about corporate culture and morale, the impact of COVID on in-house legal departments has seen a wave of vocational innovation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo