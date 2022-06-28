Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Medicare can halt payments to overpaid provider awaiting appellate court decision

Medicare can halt payments to overpaid provider awaiting appellate court decision

By: Chloe Murdock June 28, 2022

Medicare can halt payments to a Missouri doctor who was allegedly overpaid millions while awaiting an administrative law judge’s decision, ruled the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo