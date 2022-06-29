Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with man who slipped on agency’s sidewalk

Jury sides with man who slipped on agency’s sidewalk

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 29, 2022

A Jackson County jury awarded $650,000 to man who slipped and fell on an icy sidewalk he alleged should have been cleared by a Missouri state agency.

