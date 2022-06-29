Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat

Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat

By: The Associated Press June 29, 2022

An attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration and who left his post last week as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection said Wednesday he is running for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo