Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims.

