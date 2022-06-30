Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted, handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from reviewing challenges to the procedures and results.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo