Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Attorneys return as defendants in Jackson County legal malpractice claim

Attorneys return as defendants in Jackson County legal malpractice claim

By: Chloe Murdock July 1, 2022

Attorneys sued by a Troy, Kansas company that lost a jury verdict after a car crash have been resurrected as defendants on appeal.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo