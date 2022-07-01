Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Kansas highway crash leads to $1.15M recovery for woman

Kansas highway crash leads to $1.15M recovery for woman

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 1, 2022

A woman injured in a rear-end collision with a large commercial vehicle in Kansas reached a $1.15 million settlement shortly before trial, according to her attorney.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo