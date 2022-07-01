Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2022

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others.

