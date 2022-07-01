Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2022

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds.

