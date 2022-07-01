Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / BAMSL LGBTQ+ Committee steps out for Pride | Photos

BAMSL LGBTQ+ Committee steps out for Pride | Photos

By: Chloe Murdock July 1, 2022

About 11 attorneys, their family members and a law student represented the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in the June 26 St. Louis Pride parade.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo