Cy pres arguments fail to overturn $39.55M class settlement

Cy pres arguments fail to overturn $39.55M class settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 5, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 29 affirmed a $39.55 million class action settlement with Monsanto in Missouri federal court. But an attorney for an objector said he would seek further review.

