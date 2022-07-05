Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dolan to retire from Eastern District appellate court

Dolan to retire from Eastern District appellate court

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 5, 2022

The Appellate Judicial Commission is seeking applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District that will be created in August by the retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan.

