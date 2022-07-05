Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury says body armor not liable for shot that paralyzed officer

Jury says body armor not liable for shot that paralyzed officer

By: Chloe Murdock July 5, 2022

A St. Louis County jury decided that a body armor manufacturer will not pay $34 million for a City of Florissant police officer’s paralysis after he was shot on duty while wearing its armored vest.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo