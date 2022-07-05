Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

By: The Associated Press July 5, 2022

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet.

