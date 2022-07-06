Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minimum sentence no longer mandatory for outdated felony

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 6, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled June 28 that a repeat offender doesn’t have to serve a mandatory minimum sentence for a years-old second-degree robbery following a series of changes to the state’s criminal code.

