Trump White House counsel Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2022

Pat Cipollone, Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, is scheduled to testify Friday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a person briefed on the matter.

