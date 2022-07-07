Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Challenge to expired ballot measure declared moot

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 7, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on June 28 declined to review a court’s changes to the summary for a ballot initiative now that it’s too late to gather signatures.

