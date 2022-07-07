Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Intagliata joins Lathrop GPM in St. Louis

Intagliata joins Lathrop GPM in St. Louis

By: Staff Report July 7, 2022

Lathrop GPM has added Gabrielle Intagliata as an associate in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group. She is based in the St. Louis office.

