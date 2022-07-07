Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Man’s conviction reversed for lack of jury-right waiver

Man’s conviction reversed for lack of jury-right waiver

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 7, 2022

A split panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on June 28 ordered a new criminal trial for a man who was tried by a judge without clearly agreeing to it.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo