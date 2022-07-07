Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

By: The Associated Press July 7, 2022

Like other retired justices, Stephen Breyer gets to chart his own path based on his personality and interests. Here's a look at some things he might do after leaving the Supreme Court.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo