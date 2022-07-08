Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit orders reassessment of punitives in dicamba verdict

8th Circuit orders reassessment of punitives in dicamba verdict

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 8, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered a new determination of punitive damages in a southeast Missouri peach farm’s suit claiming it was damaged by a drifting pesticide.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo