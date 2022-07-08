Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Barbieri joins M&A, tax practice at Thompson Coburn

Barbieri joins M&A, tax practice at Thompson Coburn

By: Staff Report July 8, 2022

Mariquita Barbieri has joined Thompson Coburn in St. Louis as a partner.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo