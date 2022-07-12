Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / Major Opinions: Appellate courts see ‘dip’ in caseloads from pandemic

Major Opinions: Appellate courts see ‘dip’ in caseloads from pandemic

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 12, 2022

Missouri’s appellate courts are mostly back to their pre-pandemic operations, but the state’s long drought of trials has left them with fewer cases to be argued and decided.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo