Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri Democrats seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

Missouri Democrats seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

By: The Associated Press July 12, 2022

Two leading Democratic Missouri lawmakers on Monday asked the state’s Republican governor to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies after a near total ban on abortion was instituted.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo