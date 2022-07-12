Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Veterans’ PTSD nonprofit gains new chief legal officer

Veterans’ PTSD nonprofit gains new chief legal officer

By: Staff Report July 12, 2022

J. Matthew French is All Secure Foundation’s new chief legal officer and advisory board member.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo