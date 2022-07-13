Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woman prevails at trial after injury in dog attack

By: David Baugher July 13, 2022

The victim of a dog attack won a $66,000 award from a Pettis County jury after a trial that focused on the extent of the woman’s damages.

