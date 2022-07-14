Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri’s answer to abortion law questions: Don’t ask us

Missouri’s answer to abortion law questions: Don’t ask us

By: The Associated Press July 14, 2022

The Parson administration's response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and prosecutors about the state's new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo