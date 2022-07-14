Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
South Carolina attorney charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

By: The Associated Press July 14, 2022

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of his wife and younger son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago.

