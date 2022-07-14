Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State settles after fatal crash at malfunctioning traffic light

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 14, 2022

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission agreed to pay approximately $437,000 after a motorcyclist was struck and killed at an allegedly faulty stop light near Kansas City.

