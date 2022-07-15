Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Retired Judge Arthur Litz’s bowtie matches his courtroom portrait

Retired Judge Arthur Litz’s bowtie matches his courtroom portrait

By: Chloe Murdock July 15, 2022

As of July 9, retired St. Louis County Judge Arthur Litz is 99 and a half years old. He is Missouri’s oldest living judge.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo