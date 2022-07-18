Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2022 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees

By: Staff Report July 18, 2022

Sometimes, the person who does the heavy lifting gets lost in the excitement of the achievement. Sometimes, the person who has provided rock-solid support to help others shine gets left in the shadows, even when the well-meaning successful try to include them.

For the seventh year in a row, Missouri Lawyers Media is honored to facilitate Unsung Legal Heroes, a public recognition that moves a whole bunch of unsung heroes into the sung category.

At MLM we think we’ve done a terrific job at consistently recognizing top attorneys across this state through our many award programs. And while most of those folks don’t seek the spotlight either, having been nominated by others, they are often a leading force in their firms and businesses. Many of those well-deserving honors go to recognized faces within their organizations and the legal community.

This award was created to recognize the employees on whom attorneys rely day-in and day-out to consistently support their efforts. The ones who rise to the occasion despite anonymity.

You will find their stories on these pages. They are a testament to the Unsung Heroes who work for the cause, not the recognition. They are in every law firm, behind every outstanding attorney with support and focus. And they were nominated by their peers and managers.

There are 30 exceptional people recognized today in these pages.

Please join me in converting each from unsung status to regular hero.

They are now, officially and forever, sung.

Meet your heroes.

Accounting

Vonda M. Dusky

Administrative Support Specialist

Michele Sharp

Firm Administration

Veronica J. Caine

Sheila R. Carroll

Nicole L. Chartrand

Laurie A. Coleman

Shirley M. Harlin

Dolores R. “Dolo” Otto

Cheryl Suddarth

Information Technology

Sean D. Eklund

Gaven E. Sashidharan

Legal Marketing

Denice Biros Jayaram

Legal Secretary

Regina M. Beatty

Wendi Bridges

Karen A. Leabig

Lisa M. Ramsey

Sandra J. Scherich

Tina M. Williams

Office Manager

Kelly Garrity Bieri

Jenna Grey

Jessica Harris

Rachel Renee Meyers

Connie S. Montemayor

Connie Nipper

Paralegal

Bob Crowe

Sarah Drum

Steven Garcia

Roberta Rochelle Lambert

Amy Limback

Christy May-Matthews

Patty J. Rayman

Ashley Thomas

Unsung Legal Heroes 2022

