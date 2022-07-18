Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Finneran named Washington University Adjunct of the Year

Finneran named Washington University Adjunct of the Year

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 18, 2022

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Richard E. Finneran was recently named the 2022 Adjunct Professor of the Year by Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

