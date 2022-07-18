Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Fired custodian won’t face district’s sovereign immunity

Fired custodian won’t face district’s sovereign immunity

By: Chloe Murdock July 18, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled school districts and other employers are on the hook for claims that they retaliated against someone for using workers’ compensation.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo