Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Masks required for Missouri’s July bar exam

Masks required for Missouri’s July bar exam

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 18, 2022

The Missouri Board of Law Examiners says those taking the bar exam in July will need to wear facemasks due to increased levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo