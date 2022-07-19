Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit splits over omission of suspect's race in search warrant

8th Circuit splits over omission of suspect’s race in search warrant

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 19, 2022

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says a lawsuit cannot proceed against a St. Louis detective who left out the race of a suspect in a shooting, causing two brothers to be wrongfully prosecuted.

