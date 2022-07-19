Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Garrison named chief judge of Springfield Municipal Court

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 19, 2022

Springfield Municipal Court Judge Wendy Garrison has been named the court’s chief judge. She replaces Todd Thornhill, who died in April.

