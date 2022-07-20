Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court panel dismisses suit against Missouri congressional map

Court panel dismisses suit against Missouri congressional map

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] July 20, 2022

A special panel of federal judges has ended the final round of litigation over Missouri’s new congressional map.

