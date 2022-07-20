Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas county pays for man's wrongful conviction

Kansas county pays for man’s wrongful conviction

By: Chloe Murdock July 20, 2022

A county government in Kansas agreed to pay $12.5 million to Lamonte McIntyre, who claimed police framed him for a 1994 double homicide. He spent 23 years in jail before his release.

