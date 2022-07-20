Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri to honor 14 advocates

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 20, 2022

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri will recognize 14 volunteers, civic leaders and community partners at the upcoming “For The Common Good” awards luncheon on Aug. 26.

